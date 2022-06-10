Authorities in the San Luis Valley area called for a widespread search for a missing couple from Arkansas after family members expressed concern that they had not heard from them for several days during a trip to Colorado. With family members believing something may be wrong, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations issued an 'endangered missing' alert and law enforcement asked the public if they had seen the couple's unique camper set-up.
After the photo was widely circulated, a member of the public notified authorities that they spotted the vehicle. Upon investigation, the couple was found safe.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation has since canceled an 'endangered missing' alert they had issued in regard to the missing couple.
The Alamosa Citizen reports that the couple was found camping at the Lost Trail Campground, which is above Rio Grande Reservoir near Creede.
Some might find it easy to chuckle at this story in hindsight – a massive search for a couple while the unknowing couple was enjoying a relaxing escape into nature. That being said, this story does highlight one key aspect of outdoor recreation that should be addressed – always let someone know where you're headed and when you'll be back.
In this case, nothing went wrong and the couple simply couldn't be contacted. However, if something had gone wrong, it could have taken days to figure out where the couple was at – even if that 'something' was as simple as a car problem or a twisted ankle making someone immobile. Telling someone where you're headed and when you'll be back is key to expediting rescue services and should be common practice. It's also good to carry an emergency communication device, like the Garmin inReach, which allows the user to communicate with loved ones or emergency services without cell phone connection.
Thankfully, this story had a happy ending. Next time you're headed out there, let someone know where you'll be and when you'll be back.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Because of this story we stated getting worried abut some friends that were on a trip up North, and were supposed to be gone only a few days, but I couldn't reach them and tried to call a few times and emailed them too, still nothing! Then I emailed another friend to see if they heard from them but different side of story! so I had hubby call and leave message on cell phone. Later she texted hubby and said they ran into bad weather and she would call later as they were very tired driving through KS. and wanted to get to Missouri, I later found email message that they were okay just tired due to weather and driving! I wrote and said to just call later when they were home again. she knew I was scared for them. Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.