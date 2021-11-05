New information has been reported related to the missing persons case involving Jenifer Ann Driver, also known as Mountain Sun, who was last seen at a campground near Crestone, Colorado in October.
According to Facebook page San Luis Valley Missing Persons, Driver was last seen with a member of the Love Has Won spiritual group. This is the same group that recently went viral following the discovery of their mummified leader wrapped in Christmas lights. Driver had also been associating with the member of the group prior to when she disappeared. This information was reshared by Saguache County Search and Rescue.
Driver was last seen at the North Crestone Campground on October 16, believed to have left for a hike to North Crestone Lake with her sleeping bag, backpack, and tent.
If Driver did leave from North Crestone Campground headed for North Crestone Lake, it is likely that she took North Crestone Creek Trail – 11.3 miles with 3,333 feet of gain out-and-back, according to AllTrails.
An aerial and ground search was conducted for Driver, but no evidence was found.
According to a report from Alamosa News, authorities are also hoping to find the Love Has Won member that she was last seen with in hopes that this person can provide information about Driver's possible whereabouts.
While some snow is on the ground in the area and some ice has started to form on the lake, accumulation is low. Cold temperatures and winter weather conditions have been present over the past few days and weeks in the area.
It has been requested by the Saguache County Sheriff's Office that anyone with information that may help the search call 719-655-2544.
Crestone is a small town on the edge of Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range, with most of the trails and campgrounds in the area being low traffic at this time of the year.
