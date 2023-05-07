Joseph Rivera and Jennifer Nelson, the campers that were believed to be missing near the Cochetope Pass area, have been found safe.
The couple was reported missing on Friday. They had been last seen in Gunnison at approximately 11:00 a.m. on April 30.
According to an update from the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, the pair has reached out to family members and are safe.
"They are OKAY! They have reached out to family members and we are told that everyone is fine!!! Thank you all for your concern and effort," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
