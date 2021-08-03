According to the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office, a missing 65-year-old named Harold Taylor, of Englewood, was found dead in the area of Fairburn Mountain, which is approximately four miles north of Black Hawk and seven miles north of Idaho Springs along Interstate 70.
Taylor went missing on July 26 and while a search of Columbine Campground that afternoon was unsuccessful, Taylor's body was located during a second search the following day.
Due to rough terrain where Taylor was found, horses were used to transport his body down the mountain.
A coroner later determined that Taylor's cause of death was acute heart failure.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.