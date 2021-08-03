The red pin shows the location of Fairburn Mountain, which reaches 10,390 feet of elevation. Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

The red pin shows the location of Fairburn Mountain, which reaches 10,390 feet of elevation. Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

According to the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office, a missing 65-year-old named Harold Taylor, of Englewood, was found dead in the area of Fairburn Mountain, which is approximately four miles north of Black Hawk and seven miles north of Idaho Springs along Interstate 70.

Taylor went missing on July 26 and while a search of Columbine Campground that afternoon was unsuccessful, Taylor's body was located during a second search the following day.

Due to rough terrain where Taylor was found, horses were used to transport his body down the mountain.

A coroner later determined that Taylor's cause of death was acute heart failure.

