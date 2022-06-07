Authorities of Montana's Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are happy to report that a missing three-year-old boy has been found after spending two nights lost in a remote area of northwest Montana.
The child, named Ryker, was last seen on Friday, June 3, playing with his family dog outside of the home. The home was located south of the small town of Troy and on the east side of Bull Lake.
By the time a concerned neighbor reported Ryker as a possible missing child, it was determined that he had already been missing for more than two hours.
Ground teams, dogs, and drones were deployed to search for Ryker, but poor weather conditions forced a helicopter response to turn back. Ryker wouldn't be found on this first day of the search, set to remain missing through the night.
The following day, helicopters and drones were able to respond, along with more canine and ground crews. Poor weather conditions continued to complicate the search amid rainy, low-visibility conditions with a low ceiling. Dense vegetation was also problematic, limiting visibility and adding another obstacle in the rugged terrain. Ryker would spend another night missing.
On the third day of the search, June 5, 53 personnel were combing through the area when it was reported that a child was found. Deputies responded to Pine Ridge Road off of South Fork Bull River, finding that the child was Ryker, "who was in good spirits and apparently healthy, although hungry, thirsty, and cold."
Ryker was transported via ambulance to a local medical center for evaluation.
An initial description of Ryker's last known clothing proved to be inaccurate. Other details about the discovery were not included in Lincoln County Sheriff Office's press release on the matter.
It's worth noting that Pine Ridge Road, roughly where Ryker was found, provides a relatively direct connection to Bull Lake.
UPDATE: A later report from Today.com would indicate that Ryker was found in an old log cabin-style shed by a family checking on their cabin. Authorities stated they were still looking into how Ryker was able to go missing. Read more about his discovery here.
The location Ryker was found appears to be about one to three miles from where he was last seen, based on a distance measurement from Google Maps.
The map below shows a rough estimate of where Ryker went missing and where he was found, though exact details weren't released. This map is also being included to show the rugged nature of the terrain.
Details about how Ryker survived a situation that would have put him up against dangerous weather conditions and wildlife have not emerged. Bears and big cats would have been present in this part of the country. More details may come out in upcoming days.
A long list of groups were involved in the search for Ryker.
A message of gratitude from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shows the scale of the public involvement in the search:
"Thank you to the many agencies and persons who assisted in this search. Apologies to anyone we may have missed.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, David Thompson Search and Rescue, Bull Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Bull Lake Volunteer Ambulance, Flathead County SAR, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane PD, Bonner County Sheriff’s Office, North Valley SAR, Two Bear Air, Montana Air National Guard, Libby Volunteer Fire Department, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the large group of experienced outdoorsmen and families who responded from Sanders County.
Additionally, thanks to Malmstrom AFB, Fairchild AFB, and Spokane County Sheriff's Office for attempting to respond with additional aircraft. Thank you to the Halfway House, Stillwater Christian Church, Rosauers, and many others for the meals and support provided."
(2) comments
Praise God for the happy ending for that little boy! I've got a 3 year old grandson. Can't imagine the emotional roller coaster his parents have been on.
I do know what it is like! My youngest daughter who is an adult now used to be so adventurist that she would just take off on her own back home in Cortland, New York and we would be looking allover for her in our small area! What we all looked for was a two year old toddler, little red head who loved and wore her red boots, would hide because she like adventures; her word!! She was smart as a whip from the get go too! She wouldn't travel far because she couldn't. The whole area was fenced in with a six foot fence line and about two acres! So we would find her under an old trailer, or a dog's house or behind an old tree stump! She did this no matter who was watching her too! She was very fast and very quick thinking for her age! Thank goodness she was never far away from us at any given time but by golly she finally learned that you just cannot go off by yourself! We always locked doors at night even when she was tiny we had doors locked at the top of doors too, even some windows, she would climb out of the window by pushing a chair to a window too!! I could never work when she little; because I had to keep one eye on her all the time but she was smart as a whip I tell you! She would sneak out when I was cooking or hanging clothes out and she would go out the other side of home, using a chair! I was a wreck of a mom too! I also had a three other children to worry about! 12 ,10, 2 1/2 and Liz one year younger! So yes, I do know how fast little ones are! She did finally grow out of it but I swear she nearly gave me a heart attack every darn time! She had pay back as her own daughter did the same thing to her and hubby! Jess
