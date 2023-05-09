A missing hiker that was last heard from on Friday afternoon has been found in Glacier National Park in Montana, according to a news release from the National Park Service (NPS).
The hiker, 19-year-old Mathew Read, reportedly started his hike in the park at approximately noon on Friday.
"Rangers were alerted on Sunday that he was overdue and conducted a hasty search Sunday afternoon," NPS reported.
His vehicle was located at the Huckleberry Trail trailhead on Sunday. On Monday morning, a crew of about 30 people continued to seach the area.
"Two Bear Air picked up a thermal heat signature in heavily forested terrain. Rescue personnel lowered a rescuer down to Read’s location and found him somewhat responsive. Read was extricated via a 175-foot hoist, flown out of the park and transferred to Evergreen Ambulance." the release said.
NPS has reported that he is in stable condition.
According to officials, Read hiked the Huckleberry Lookout trail on Friday. He reportedly came across a snowfield covering the trail, and slipped into an unnamed drainage on Huckleberry Mountain.
"He descended into chest-deep snow, losing his phone, water bottle, and shoes. Upon determining that he could not make it back up to the trail, he started working his way down the drainage," officials said.
