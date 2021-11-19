If you missed out on seeing the partial lunar eclipse early Friday morning, there is good news. A total lunar eclipse and blood moon will be visible again in Colorado in May of 2022, according to TimeandDate.com.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth blocks the sun's light from reflecting off of the moon. Total lunar eclipses are fairly rare, with the last one happening in January of 2019.
The Earth's penumbra (outer part of the Earth's shadow) will began covering the moon on May 15 at 7:32 PM MST. It will not however become visible to Coloradans until 8:27 PM that night, when the partial eclipse begins. In total, the eclipse will last five hours and 19 minutes, with the peak happening at between 10:11 PM and 10:58 PM.
This rare lunar event will be seen in North and South America, Europe, Africa, and parts of Asia, TimeandDate.com reports.
"An eclipse never comes alone!" the website said, noting that a partial solar eclipse will occur on April 30, 2022.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.