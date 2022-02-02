A rescue that the Mesa County Sheriff's Office is calling "miraculous" took place in sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday night in the Colorado backcountry.
A 61-year-old woman from New Mexico was reported overdue after leaving for the Grand Mesa area earlier in the day to backcountry ski with her dog.
After a family member reported the skier missing, crews started their search amid hazardous conditions.
A deputy from the Sheriff's Office located the woman's vehicle at the Mesa Top trailhead parking lot. Members from Mesa County Search and Rescue's Snowskipper Team, along with a Careflight helicopter, soon joined local law enforcement in the search.
According to the Sheriff's Office, three teams of snowmobilers searched for hours in temperatures that neared negative 15 degrees Fahrenheit while fresh snow made tracking the subject difficult. It was so cold that electronic equipment kept freezing, with one searcher even becoming stranded themselves.
While en route to help the stranded crew member, the woman and her dog were found alive near the trailhead at about 4:30 in the morning. She was found in a patch of dense trees that made it impossible for searchers to spot her from the air.
It was called a miracle that the woman was even found, let alone that she and the dog were able to survive for so long in such frigid conditions.
The woman was treated for exposure at the scene, but the pair was otherwise in good health.
Thanks goes out to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office for their role in this successful mission, as well as the Mesa County Search and Rescue's Snowskipper Team and Careflight.
Entering Colorado's backcountry during the winter can pose a whole new set of risks, deadly temperatures being one of them. This woman was most likely prepared with winter gear, otherwise the consequences would have been more severe for being in cold temperatures for that long. She also let someone know where she was headed and when she was expecting to be back – something that may have saved her life.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office made a point to note that people entering the backcountry during the winter should be aware that trails and terrain can have a drastically different appearance once it snows, making it difficult to follow a route. Even familiar trails can be difficult to navigate.
Utilizing a GPS device, like the Garmin inReach, can allow for route tracking, which can make it easier to find the way back to the trailhead when fresh snow covers tracks. It is unknown if the woman involved in this rescue had a device like this or not. Extremely low temperatures can impact the battery life of nearly any electronic device.
Those interested in supporting the Colorado search and rescue effort can do so by purchasing a CORSAR card here.
(3) comments
It's a special kind of idiot that takes their dog back country skiing. [censored]
She almost got a rescuer killed. Thankfully, the dog was saved. Hope her thrills were worth it to her.
It's as bad as that skier who caught a tree in the avalanche he started and then passed away! So sad people do not think ahead of time about these horrific scenarios why take your dog, I ask? although I do knw people do take their dogs everywhere they go!! Our German Shepherd stays home period! Jess
