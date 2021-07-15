Mountain driving in Colorado is no joke, with many roads featuring sheer drops, steep turns, and a general lack of guardrails. Perhaps no paved road is more dangerous than Highway 550. Traveling between the mountain towns of Ouray, Silverton, and Durango, this road is popular among tourists thanks to great views, but also travels along large cliffs in many areas, particularly along a stretch known as the 'Million Dollar Highway'.
According to the Durango Herald, an 84-year-old male and a 79-year-old woman visiting from Texas drove their minivan off of the mountain highway, tumbling 200 feet down an embankment. The crash occurred around Highway 550's mile marker 68, near a scenic waterfall, on Wednesday afternoon. This is located approximately two miles south of Silverton. Both people were injured, but are reportedly in stable condition.
Read the Durango Herald's full report of the accident and rescue here.
While most travel Highway 550 safely, the potential for a serious accident is something that all travelers should be aware of. In the past, people have died as the result of tumbling off the side of the road.
When driving on Colorado's mountain roads, it's important to proceed with caution. Obey speed limits and only stop in places that are designated for that purpose. Be aware that weather and wildlife can make already dangerous roads even more unpredictable. There's nothing wrong with taking your time, but make sure to be courteous of other drivers, allowing them to safely pass when necessary.
Find more mountain driving tips here.
Glad they didn't croak and hopefully their vehicle didn't become an environmental hazard. Note to Texans- it ain't flat out here. Stay home
