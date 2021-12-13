The State of Colorado settled with the Sunnyside Gold Corporation (SGC) at $1.6 million on Monday for the 2015 mining spill that poisoned rivers in three states with arsenic, lead, and other heavy metals.
The spill, which occurred when the Environmental Protection Agency was attempting to evacuate the inactive Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado for cleanup, released 3 million gallons of wastewater.
"The release cascaded down into the North Fork of Cement Creek and into the Animas River, turning the river orange. From there, it made its way into the San Juan River, which travels through New Mexico, the Navajo Nation, and merges with the Colorado River at Lake Powell in Utah," a press release from the office of the Attorney General Phil Weiser said.
The agreement resolves the state's claims that SGC 'caused or contributed' to the spill.
The settlement money will go toward the restoration efforts across the state, for natural resources that were damaged by the spill.
“The settlement announced today is a step in the right direction to address the damage suffered in southwest Colorado and the Four Corners region in the wake of the Gold King Mine disaster and other degradation of our natural resources. The trustees look forward to partnering with the local community on how to invest the funds,” Weiser said.
So how is the EPA going to be penalized for releasing the toxic mess into the river? Did any bureaucrat lose their job?
