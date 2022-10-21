Halloween may only be one day, but spooky season lasts all month long.
The drive-thru Halloween light display, Fright Lights, has returned to Colorado, and it might be a great addition to your October calendar.
"Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to popular halloween music that you’ll hear right through your radio. Drive by giant pumpkins, through a spooky graveyard, arched pathways and more. Take your time enjoying this lighting extravaganza - we won’t judge you if you join the kids with your face pressed against the window," the event's announcement reads.
This year, the mile-long show will include hundreds of themed displays and millions of synchronized lights. The drive-thru opened on October 17 and will remain open daily from 7 PM to 9 PM, until October 31.
Tickets for the event cost $35 per vehicle and can be purchased at FrightLights.com.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.