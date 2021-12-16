Days after Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was sentenced to 110 years in prison for his role in a fatal accident that killed four and injured six others on Interstate 70 west of Denver in 2019, a petition calling for Governor Polis to grant him clemency has gained more than a million signatures.
With Aguilera-Mederos being convicted of 27 counts related to the crash in October, the petition stems from the lengthy prison sentence that followed, which rivals what one may expect for a convicted mass murderer.
The judge expressed a sentiment similar to those behind the petition, saying “I will state that if I had the discretion, it would not be my sentence" during Aguilera-Mederos' sentencing hearing.
The lengthy sentencing is the result of mandatory sentencing requirements established by state law. Despite the judge's concerns with the long sentence, this law gave him no flexibility or discretion.
During his sentencing, Aguilera-Mederos asked the families of the victims of the crash for forgiveness.
“I am not a criminal,” he said. “I am not a murderer. I am not a killer. When I look at my charges, we are talking about a murderer, which is not me. I have never thought about hurting anybody in my entire life.”
The public has raised issue with the lengthy sentence, as well, with some expressing that while there should be some sort of punishment, that punishment should be reduced. For the most part, this idea seems to stem from the lack of intentionality on behalf of Aguilera-Mederos in the killings.
As of Thursday, December 16, at about 9:20 AM, around 1.453 million people had signed the petition on Change.org, which the company reportedly called the fastest growing petition on the website in 2021.
The petition reads:
"Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 23 has nothing on his driving record, or on his criminal history. He had complied with every single request by the Jefferson County courts, and investigators on the case. He's passed all of the drug and alcohol tests that were given including a chemical test. This accident was not intentional, nor was it a criminal act on the drivers part. No one but the trucking company he is/was employed by should be held accountable for this accident. No, we are not trying to make it seem any less of a tragic accident that it is because yes, lives were lost. We are trying to hold the person who needs to be held responsible, responsible."
Should Polis grant Aguilera-Mederos clemency, his sentence may be reduced or he may be pardoned altogether. A sentence reduction would be most likely in this scenario.
During the case, Aguilera-Mederos testified that his brakes had failed prior to him plowing into a number of vehicles, resulting in a fiery explosion. Prosecutors argued that he failed to use runaway ramps designed for this type of instance.
Aguilera-Mederos was traveling 85 miles per hour when the wreck occurred in a section of interstate where commercial vehicles are barred from going more than 45 miles per hour due to the steep grade of the road. The wreck involved 28 vehicles.
Aguilera-Mederos was ultimately convicted of four counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree assault, 10 counts of attempted first-degree assault, four counts of careless driving causing death, two counts of vehicular assault, and one count of reckless driving.
The deceased victims of the crash were identified as 69-year-old Stanley Politano, 67-year-old William Bailey, 61-year-old Doyle Harrison, and 24-year-old Miguel Angel Lamas Arrellano.
See the full petition here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
No one is saying that he is NOT responsible. The sentence is INSANE - that's the issue. The rig was not properly maintained, it suffered mechanical issues, and an accident occurred. There was no intent to harm or kill. How can this man be locked up for 110 years while the Bobbits run around scot free...? Hmm..
How is he not responsible?? He totally is. He should never have been driving that rig if he didnt know the rules of the road. The company that hired him should be held responsible as well, not instead of. He doesn't even speak or read english
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.