Colorado Springs-area Fort Carson has released their list of local 'off-limits areas and establishments' for uniformed Armed Forces personnel and several popular bars were included. While the reasoning behind labeling a spot 'off-limits' isn't immediately addressed in the March 28 memo from Fort Carson, another Army base describes the designation by the following reasoning:
"The establishment of off limits areas is a function of command. It may be used by commanders to help maintain good order and discipline, health, morale, safety, and welfare of Service personnel. Off limits action is also intended to prevent Service personnel from being exposed to or victimized by crime-conducive conditions."
Without further ado, here's the 'off-limits' list for uniformed Armed Forces personnel in the Colorado Springs area:
- Knucklehead Tavern, 2627 Delta Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
- Latin Quarters, 3958 N. Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
- New Havana Grill & Bar, 2165 Academy Place, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
- Paradise Nightclub & Restaurant, 2501 E. Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
- The Mansion, 20 N. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
- Woody’s Bar and Grill, 3881 E. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
- Sugar Tree Massage, 1807 B Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
- A Better Self Storage, 6939 Bandley Drive, Fountain, CO, 80817
Those who break this policy are subject to punishment under UCMJ Article 92 (failure to obey order or regulation).
The memo notes that this applies to "all uniformed Armed Forces personnel in the Fort Carson AOR regardless of assignment." AOR stands for 'area of responsibility.'
It's likely locals will recognize several businesses that were listed, as a few are quite popular and highly-rated on review websites. As noted, exactly why each spot was included was not noted in the memo that was released.
Read the full memo here.
