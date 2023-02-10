No, the Bronco's didn't make it to the Super Bowl this year, but Denver fans can still celebrate that the Mile High Stadium has some of the best food among NFL stadiums, according to a recent analysis.
Denver's Empower field was recently ranked as the third best NFL stadium for foodies by UsBettingReport.com. The website took into account each stadium's concessions per square foot, the price of a hot dog, and the price of a beer to make the determination. They also took into account the number of concession stands in the stadium divided by the stadium capacity.
"Fans of the Broncos will be very familiar with the ease of grabbing something to eat and drink, with the venue boasting the highest rate of concession stands at one concession per 445 fans," the report reads.
According to the report, popular spots in the stadium include the Denver BBQ chain, GQue BBQ, and Denver Cheesesteak.
The Atlanta Falcon's Mercedes Benz Stadium came out on top as the best NFL stadium for foodies, with notably affordable prices. The Seattle Seahawk's Lumen Field was ranked the worst.
Check out the full analysis here.
