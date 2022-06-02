110821-ot-sweetwater 8.jpg

The cliffs surrounding Sweetwater Lake are reflected on the calm waters Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, with the Flat Top Wilderness Area in the background. The 488 acres surrounding the lake will become Colorado’s 43rd state park. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Mike's Camera and The Gazette are calling all Colorado photographers to submit their finest shots for a chance to win big.

Photographers looking to win one of 21 prize packages should submit a shot they feel is a good representation of Colorado. Submissions for the 'Quintessential Colorado' photo contest are accepted through June 30, with voting starting on July 1.

One first place winner will get a $250 gift card to Mike's Camera, while 20 others are set to receive a gift card valued at $25.

Find out more about the contest, including official rules, and submit a photo here.

