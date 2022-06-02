Mike's Camera and The Gazette are calling all Colorado photographers to submit their finest shots for a chance to win big.
Photographers looking to win one of 21 prize packages should submit a shot they feel is a good representation of Colorado. Submissions for the 'Quintessential Colorado' photo contest are accepted through June 30, with voting starting on July 1.
One first place winner will get a $250 gift card to Mike's Camera, while 20 others are set to receive a gift card valued at $25.
Find out more about the contest, including official rules, and submit a photo here.
