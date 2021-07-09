A 30-year-old woman was rock climbing in Colorado last weekend when a boulder "the size of a microwave" came crashing down and struck her in the back.
Vail Dispatch received an emergency alert message around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 in the Lime Creek area from the climber's SPOT device. Climbs in this area are on limestone, which weights approximately 150 pounds per cubic foot.
Dispatch reached out to the mobile command unit at Sylvan Lake to verify access along Forest Service Road 400, which was shut down at the time due to the 3,792-acre wildfire that has been burning recently near Sylvan Lake State Park.
Fire personnel working the Sylvan Fire jumped into action to help rescue the injured rock climber. While search and rescue crews were granted access to the road and fully prepared to respond, firefighters and paramedics already on the scene were quickly able to provide care and shorten the response time.
The injured rock climber was located about 200 yards off the road. Firefighters used a rope system and litter to get the climber onto the trail where she was assisted off the mountain using a litter wheel system.
She was then transported via all-terrain vehicle to a Flight for Life helicopter where she transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of the climber's injuries are unknown at this time.
"Thank you to the Sylvan Fire personnel who assisted us on this backcountry medical call at Lime Creek," Vail Mountain Rescue Group wrote in a Facebook post thanking fire personnel for their hasty response. "Their quick and professional response greatly reduced the time between the patient’s initial message to 911 and their extrication from the scene."
The rescue mission served as a reminder of the risks that come with outdoor rock climbing. Always wear a helmet while climbing or belaying outdoors. You never know when a large rock will come crashing down the mountain or when a hold will break.
"We always encourage people to know before they go and be safe when recreating in the forest," said Anderson.
Editor’s Note: Help fund search and rescue missions across the state of Colorado by purchasing a CORSAR card at ihelpsearch.org. This is not an insurance card. By purchasing a card, you are helping reimburse teams for costs incurred in providing help to lost and injured hikers, climbers, mountain bikers, hunters, ATV riders, skiers, snowboarders, and more.
