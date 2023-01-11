A strong odor coming from the restrooms at the Downtown Boulder Regional Transportation District (RTD) Station was identified as meth, resulting in the shutdown of this area in recent days.
According to a January 10 press release from RTD, a third party found that levels of methamphetamine and/or similar substances exceeded Center for Disease Control and Prevention limits in both restrooms and an adjacent hallway.
This area of the facility was closed for the safety of customers and employees as a result of this information. The closure will stay in place until proper remediation of the concern can be conducted.
This follows a December closure at the Boulder public library following the discovery of "higher than acceptable" levels of methamphetamine in restroom air ducts. The main library reopened on January 9 without restrooms.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(4) comments
I don't understand why public facilities aren't monitored and these users hauled to jail! It is unacceptable to allow citizens to be subjected to this nonsense!
Boulder City Council voters: you voted wrong. Wow, are we ever waaay past Boulder's golden age...
Would anyone out there like to explain what an “acceptable limit” on Meth is? Let’s start with ZERO and leave it at that!
Strange that there would ever be an acceptable meth level. One of the many reasons I would never ride one of these trains. Unsafe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.