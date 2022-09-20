According to the American Meteor Society, a meteor shower that's set to last for nearly two months will be starting within days.
The Orionids meteor shower will start on September 26, lasting until November 22. It will peak overnight between October 20 and October 21, with the moon at 21 percent full. To find this meteor shower, look in the direction of constellation Orion – easy to notice thanks to its recognizable three-star belt.
While 10 to 20 meteors per hour is the norm when it comes to the Orionids, some rare years have brought more meteors across the sky, at the rate of about 50 to 75 meteors per hour. This has not been the case in recent years.
The meteors of this shower come from Halley's Comet.
