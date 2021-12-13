Known for being one of the most active meteor showers of the year, the Geminid Meteor Shower is set to peak on Monday night (technically early Tuesday morning), sending potentially more than 100 meteors per hour across the sky. The meteor shower may be highly visible in Colorado this year, as conditions are expected to be favorable for viewing.
According to EarthSky.org, a waxing gibbous moon will be above the horizon during the earlier portion of the viewing time, setting around the time the meteor shower peaks. This will leave the sky dark and great for watching meteors despite how full and bright the moon will be earlier on. Experts expect the best time to spot the meteors to be from 2 AM until just before daybreak.
The cloud forecast for tonight shows partial coverage of light clouds, which isn't the best news, but does mean that meteors are still likely to be seen.
The Geminid meteor shower is set to take place from November 19 to December 24 this year, known for producing an ample amount of brightly colored meteors. The shower is also known for putting on a show prior to midnight, where as most showers require viewers to stay up late into the night. That being said, this year, the moon will be at roughly 78 percent full during this earlier period, limiting visibility until later in the night.
To spot this meteor shower, locate the Gemini constellation. Many smart phone apps can be used to do this, some of which will show the exact location of the meteor shower, as well. The 'Night Sky X' application is one popular option for iPhone users.
Miss the show on Monday night? This meteor shower will still be visible for more than a week. Try to spot it in the early morning hours of Wednesday for a second chance at catching this spectacular sight.
20 years ago or so we watched from recliners on our porch on North Green Mountain and it was AMAZING. My favorite! Good piece.
