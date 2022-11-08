A meteor shower known for producing bright fireballs is set to peak this week in Colorado, best seen during the early morning hours of Saturday, November 12.
According to In-The-Sky.org, the true peak of the Northern Taurids will be at about 11 AM MT on November 12. However, considering this is during daytime hours in Colorado, the best time to see the show will be before that, under the night's last darkness around the constellation Taurid.
Before you get too excited, know that only about five meteors per hour are expected, according to EarthSky.org. On top of that, the moon will be at about 89 percent fullness – in other words, quite bright – on the night leading into the peak, according to Almanac.com.
While the moon's presence might limit visibility and there won't be a huge number of meteors flying across the sky, it's worth noting that the Taurids are known for producing exceptionally bright fireball meteors every seven years, with 2022 being the 7th year of the cycle. This may make these meteors easier to see than they typically would be.
So, there you have it – wake up a few hours early on Saturday, when the world is still dark, and there's a chance you'll see a fireball or two streak across the sky. Don't expect spotting a meteor to be a given during this celestial event, but if you end up getting lucky, you'll get to cast your wish on a 'shooting star'.
Find this shower by locating the radiant point of constellation Taurus. In Colorado Springs, this will be above the horizon to the east-northeast.
