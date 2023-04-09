They say April showers bring May flowers, but April is about to bring another type of shower to those in Colorado. One of the oldest meteor showers on record is set to take place and it's expected to send up to 100 meteor per hour streaking across the sky.
The Lyrid Meteor Shower gets its name from the constellation Lyra and has been on record for nearly 2,700 years. According to NASA's Solar System Exploration website, the shower was first recorded by Chinese observers in 687 BC.
Lyrid meteors are caused by the debris from the comet Thatcher, which has a 415-year orbit around the sun. The comet itself is not expected to be visible again from Earth until 2276.
"The Lyrids are known for their fast and bright meteors. Though not as fast or as plentiful as the famous Perseids in August, Lyrids can surprise watchers with as many as 100 meteors seen per hour," the website reads.
Outside of larger bursts, viewers can expect to spot around 18 meteors per hour.
According to EarthSky.org, the shower is expected to peak at 7:06 PM on April 21 until day break on April 22.
Observers will have the best chance to view the shower if the night sky is dark and clear and in areas where there is minimal light pollution. Remember, spring nights can still be very cold in Colorado, so pack for the potential of dramatic weather changes – that includes potential snow.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.