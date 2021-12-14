The Meow Wolf immersive art exhibit, 'Convergence Station', in Denver will be introducing 'adult' nights in January and February of 2022.
"Convergence Station, will open up the multiverse exclusively for those 21 years or older to enjoy some adult beverages and explore the worlds in a grown-up dimension," event organizers said in press release.
'Adulti-verse' nights will be on the first and last Wednesday of the month between 6 PM and 10 PM.
Convergence Station is the third and newest permanent Meow Wolf installation in the country.
"Curious wanderers will discover psychedelic, mind-bending art and an underlying rich narrative: when a cosmic event merged four distinct worlds from unparalleled universes 27 years ago, the inhabitants were left with only fragmented memories, beckoning them to unearth what really happened," the release said.
On 'Adulti-verse' nights staff will be checking IDs at the door. Masks will be required inside.
To purchase tickets in advance, visit the Meow Wolf website here.
