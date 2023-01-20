WellPower, the mental health provider that teamed up with the Denver Police Department to create the Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) program in 2020, has announced a similar partnership with Denver Park Rangers. Trained professionals from WellPower will now be available to co-respond with Denver Park Rangers to provide clinical support.
According to WellPower, the partnership represents the first of its kind involving park rangers in the United States.
"Co-responders are mental health counselors with special training in de-escalation and crisis support. [...] Today, there are more than 40 co-responders working with Denver Police, Denver Fire, Auraria Campus Police and RTD. These efforts are producing paradigm-shift results in public safety and connect people to care when they need it most," the announcement reads.
The addition of two WellPower co-responders to the Denver Park Rangers was approved by the Denver city Council in September, according to the announcement.
In December, the Denver City Council passed a resolution approving an additional $885,986 (to make a total of $2,277,567) for the STAR program to add 6 behavioral health clinicians, citywide. The resolution also extended the programs end-date to December 31, 2023.
“Park rangers and co-responders are in alignment that longer-term, evidenced-based solutions are the best way to help people and protect the parks," Chris Richardson, LCSW, who oversees WellPower’s co-responder program in the announcement.
"Just enforcing park curfews doesn’t solve the problem, and we commend the rangers for wanting to work together to provide trauma-informed solutions that can truly help the people seeking refuge in city parks."
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.