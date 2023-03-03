On Tuesday, two men were cited after officers from the Nebraska's Stanton County Sheriff's Office discovered that they had allegedly killed a North American Bald Eagle with the intention of eating it.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Wood Duck Recreation Area, which is located near Stanton, Nebraska, after receiving a report about a suspicious vehicle.
"The vehicle was located in a field and while having contact with the two males, it was determined that they had a dead North American Bald Eagle in their possession. Further investigation revealed that the two had shot and killed the protected national bird in that area and stated they planned on cooking and eating the bird," the release said.
The bird's carcass and the rifle used to kill it were taken into the custody of Nebraska Game and Parks.
The men, who have been identified as 20-year-old Honduran Nationals Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin and Domingo Zetino-Hernandez, were both cited for unlawful possession of an eagle. According to the sheriff's office, more serious charges are possible following an investigation of the incident.
