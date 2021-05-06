A new, trendy off-leash dog park and bar that originated in Atlanta is set to open its first western location off InterQuest Parkway in Colorado Springs this winter.
Fetch Park, which has been featured on the Travel Channel, ESPN, and CNN, is a one-of-a-kind dog park and bar for pet owners and their furry friends.
The membership-based dog park will feature a full-service bar with coffee, craft beers, wine, and spirits. There's a dog-friendly green space for off-leash play equipped with mud-free turf, cooling stations, a dog bath area, and shaded seating. TVs and WiFi are also available throughout the park.
Unlike most dog parks, Fetch Park is staffed at all times with attendants called BARk Rangers.
"There are three things Coloradan’s love: dogs, the outdoors, and a great bar scene," said Investing Partner Fetch Park Colorado Springs Joanna Thompson.
Entry to the park is for free for all humans, but there's a membership system in place for the dogs with fees ranging from $10 daily to $30-40 monthly or $275 annually.
Members can enjoy a variety of events, including live music, stand-up comedy, and movie nights, trivia.
Fetch Park was founded in 2018 by Stephen Ochs after hearing “no” from more than 80 banks due to the uniqueness of the dog park and bar concept.
All dogs are required to have up-to-date vaccinations on file and must be spayed or neutered if eight months of age or older to enter the park. Liability waivers must also be signed stating dogs are both friendly and social.
For more details, please visit FetchPark.com.
