The percussionist from popular jam band Lotus has gone missing after going kayaking on Arkansas' Beaver Lake with his son on the morning of March 16.
Band member Chuck Morris, 47, and son Charlie, 20, were on a spring break vacation at the time they disappeared, with the two last seen near the Lost Bridge area of the large lake. Beaver Lake has a surface area of 31,700 acres in the Ozarks, with a shoreline length of 483 miles.
A search took place on the day the two went missing, but was later called off due to dangerous weather conditions as temperatures dipped below freezing. Local news source 40/29 News notes that one kayak and one jacket were found on Thursday, with a second kayak found on Friday afternoon.
Most recent posts on the Lotus band page have stated that no new information is available.
Jam band Lotus got its start in Indiana, but is now based in Philadelphia and Denver. They made headlines when they opened Red Rocks Amphitheatre's summer 2021 concert series, taking part in the first major show at the iconic venue since the COVID-19 shutdown.
A GoFundMe related to their disappearance has been created, since having raised more than $70,000.
