Photo Courtesy of the Bellevue Police Department.

Meet Mo, the newest and cutest addition to Nebraska's Bellevue Police Department with a Colorado connection.

Mo is named after Will Moden, a Colorado State Patrol trooper who was killed in 2019 after a driver hit him on Interstate 70 in Arapahoe County while he was investigating a rollover crash. Moden loved dogs and helping others, according to BPD.

The 2-month-old goldendoodle is set to become certified as a therapy dog, offering emotional support to officers and citizens during traumatic events, interviews, and community outreach events.

While off duty Mo stays on the farm with his two big sisters, two dog brothers, and even some horses, chickens, and barn cats.

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

