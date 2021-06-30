Meet Mo, the newest and cutest addition to Nebraska's Bellevue Police Department with a Colorado connection.
Mo is named after Will Moden, a Colorado State Patrol trooper who was killed in 2019 after a driver hit him on Interstate 70 in Arapahoe County while he was investigating a rollover crash. Moden loved dogs and helping others, according to BPD.
The 2-month-old goldendoodle is set to become certified as a therapy dog, offering emotional support to officers and citizens during traumatic events, interviews, and community outreach events.
Meet BPD’s newest Pawfficer, “Mo”. He will eventually become a certified therapy dog, used to offer emotional support to officers and citizens during traumatic events, interviews, community outreach events, etc.— Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) June 28, 2021
Mo is named after Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Will Moden pic.twitter.com/MM650J69ir
While off duty Mo stays on the farm with his two big sisters, two dog brothers, and even some horses, chickens, and barn cats.
.@BellevuePolice just got a puppy that will soon be a certified therapy dog, used to offer emotional support to officers and citizens during traumatic events, interviews, community outreach events. pic.twitter.com/wYT4IPWEGj— Bo FOX42 (@BoFOX42) June 29, 2021
We’ve rcvd some ?? about where Mo will b living. Mo will live the farm/family life when he’s off duty. He joins 2 doggy bros, 2 human sis’s, 🐎 , 🐥 , & barn 🐱 . Mo has really liked Barbara the 🐤 , playing with his sisters, and is settling into his new life wonderfully! pic.twitter.com/FutbsZ6SCE— Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) June 29, 2021
