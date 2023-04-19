It's official – Medano Creek has reached the Dunes Parking Area at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, marking the start of the busiest tourist season at this popular Colorado destination.
Located in the world's largest alpine valley, part of the driving source behind the Great Sand Dunes is the emergence of Medano Creek, which brings dust-blown sand back down to the valley floor from surrounding slopes that block its escape from the area. This process helps the dunes maintain their size and shape over time.
Each spring, Medano Creek forms and the tourists start flocking, with peak flow typically hit in late-May or June.
This year, snowpack in this part of the state is notably low – about two-thirds of the norm. This will likely mean less water flow in Medano Creek this year unless a big spring storm rolls through. It can also mean a shorter viewing season.
According to the National Park Service, the creek was about one-inch deep and six to 12 feet wide, as of April 17, with the flow partially freezing at night. While flow never gets much deeper than a foot or two in main viewing areas, it widens as the snowmelt continues, sometimes stretching to more than 100 feet across.
Thanks to the beachy vibes this natural phenomenon delivers, it attracts flocks of families seeking to enjoy the water and pitch towels on the creek's banks. It's also a popular destination for dog owners, with the Great Sand Dunes National Park being dog-friendly provided pets are leashed.
If you're looking to avoid the crowds during a visit to see Medano Creek this year, arrive early in the day (also crucial for avoiding afternoon heat) and consider a weekday visit.
The creek generally starts retreating in late-June or July.
