Officials from fast-food giant McDonald's recently announced that the restaurant chain will be improving some of the classic items on its menu in coming months – and some Coloradans will be among the first to give them a try.
“We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever," said Chef Chad Schafer, McDonald's Senior Director of Culinary Innovation in the announcement.
Additional improvements include softer "pillowy" buns, caramelized onions, more Big Mac Sauce, the announcement said.
According to officials, these changes are coming to the Big Mac, the McDouble, the classic Cheeseburger, the Double Cheeseburger and the Hamburger.
Denver and its surrounding cities will be among the first stops in the United States for the upgraded menu, the announcement said.
The reason I quit going to MsDonalds was because of their airy, non ice cream tasting milkshake. All of the other fast food chains have a thick, cold, shake that you almost have to use a spoon to eat. I miss going there because their fries are the best.
