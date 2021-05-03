Colorado woke to a winter wonderland with several inches of snow blanketing the mountains Monday morning and it's still coming down in some parts of the state!
Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect until midnight across the mountains, with three to ten inches of snow predicted to drop in several ranges including the Wet Mountains above 10,000 feet, Pikes Peak above 11,000 feet, Rocky Mountain National Park, the Medicine Bow and Ranges, Indian Peaks, and the mountains of Summit County.
Widespread precipitation will continue to fall across the mountains, foothills, adjacent plains & Palmer Divide through noon. The rain will generally be light. Areas above 6500 feet will see snow with snowfall rates around 1/2" with the heavier snow showers. #cowx pic.twitter.com/gMDwx7lKx0— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 3, 2021
Cool, cloudy and WET across southern Colorado today. A refreshing change! #cowx pic.twitter.com/oiHoczCti6— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 3, 2021
As of Monday morning, six inches of snow had fallen over Eldora Mountain (closed) and 6 inches over Breckenridge, according to a report published by meteorologist Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.
"Travel could be difficult across the higher areas due to slushy roads at times and poor visibility," the National Weather Service warns. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."
Gratz is calling for more showers over the northern mountains from Tuesday, May 4 through Wednesday, May 5 followed by dry weather on both Thursday and Friday before another storm rolls from Saturday, May 8 through Wednesday, May 12. The best chances for precipitation for this mid-May storm will linger over the northern half of the state.
It's not uncommon to see snow in May in Colorado, especially in the mountains. It's important to be aware that winter conditions are still present on the trail at higher elevations.
Editor's Note: Please note that all weather statements and snow accumulations are subject to change. We recommend visiting OpenSnow for a full in-depth forecast throughout the winter season.
