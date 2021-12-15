Those along Colorado's Front Range and beyond are starting to get blasted with some wild winds, likely to hit speeds above 100 miles per hour on Wednesday, December 15.
Shocking photos published by the National Weather Service show how unpredictable weather of this nature can be, as a snow squall suddenly appeared over the iconic Flatirons rock formation in Boulder, Colorado.
More details about this snow squall will likely be released as the day goes on, but for now, check out that view – or, lack of view – as stormy clouds blanketed one of the most recognizable scenes in Colorado.
Squint at the photo below and you'll see a rainbow that made a brief appearance.
Here are a few more photos, published by Curtis Walker.
Incoming #Boulder #COwx pic.twitter.com/Z9bMWbESLN— Curtis Walker (@cwalker_wx) December 15, 2021
Here's a timelapse of the snow squall, captured by Phil Plait:
Holy crap. Time-lapse, 10 minutes at 30x speed. pic.twitter.com/DNQxxm1ate— Phil Plait (@BadAstronomer) December 15, 2021
Winds are expected to continue on and off throughout Wednesday, with incredibly strong gusts in the portion of the state that's east of the Continental Divide. Gusts are expected to peak from around 10 AM through noon. Those on the western half of the state should be prepared for snow.
If you happen to get caught in a snow squall, find a safe place to stop and wait it out. Snow squalls are brief, typically lasting anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour. Not much snow will be falling in this eastern half of the state today, but strong winds will make any snow problematic, greatly limiting visibility.
