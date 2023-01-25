According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, a gasoline tanker was involved in an accident during dense fog that resulted in a large amount of fuel being spilled near Watkins, Colorado.
On the morning of January 24, a gasoline tanker carrying thousands of gallons of fuel went off of South Watkins Road, east of Aurora, amid low visibility conditions. The accident caused a "massive fuel spill", which resulted in a road closure for several hours during a clean-up process.
Bennett-Watkins Fire Rescue and Colorado State Patrol HAZMAT responded to the scene to help mitigate the spill and offload the tanker, which was carrying an estimated 7,000 gallons of fuel.
In recent days and weeks, early morning fog has been a cause for concern on some Colorado roads. When caught in dense fog, drivers should slow down and make their vehicle more visible by turning on their low beam headlights or fog lights. Do not use high beam lights.
