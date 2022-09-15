According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a recent algae bloom coupled with high temperatures has depleted levels of dissolved oxygen in the Adams County Elaine T. Valente lakes. The result has been a massive fish die-off that's killed hundreds of fish.
While one lake escaped tragedy, the eastern lake at the destination has 500-plus dead fish on the shoreline, while the northern lake at the destination also has several hundred dead fish on the shores.
According to Wildlife Manager Travis Harris, "conditions were caused by several factors. High water temperatures, lower levels of running water feeding into the lake, and a recent algae bloom have all resulted in lower levels of dissolved oxygen available for aquatic life. Some species are more susceptible as dissolved oxygen levels fall and include minnows and gizzard shad, which is the majority of the die-off at this time."
A number of agencies are paying close attention to the situation and may conduct additional testing or monitoring if deemed fit. Generally, this is a situation that will naturally resolve itself.
A similar situation occurred at the nearby Mann-Nyholt Lake last week.
You might be thinking – "wait, fish live underwater... they need oxygen?"
In fact, oxygen is just as important to fish as it is humans, with fish relying on absorbing dissolved oxygen that's found in water into their bloodstream through their gills.
