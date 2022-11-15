When Matt Smiley, of Lake City, pulled a massive brook trout to the shore of Hindale County's Waterdog Lake, he broke a record that once stood for 75 years. That being said, the same record has now been broken three times in 2022 alone.
On October 8, Smiley set the new record for heaviest brook trout caught in Colorado, pulling in a fish that was 26.25 inches long with a girth of 16 inches and a weight of eight pounds, nine ounces.
While the long-standing brook trout weight record was set in 1947 by a fish pulled from Summit County's Upper Cataract Lake that weighed 7.63 pounds, that threshold was broken twice in 2022 ahead of Smiley's catch.
In May, a 7.84-pounder that was 23.25 inches long was caught by Tim Daniel at Grand County's Monarch Lake and the weekend before Smiley's October 8 catch, a 8.22-pounder was caught by Larry Vickers at the same Waterdog Lake where Smiley hooked his prize (though Daniel's catch wasn't officially verified).
Caught at a lake found east of Lake City that's at an elevation of 11,130 feet, Smiley's record didn't come without effort. Even just reaching the lake required strain, found up a steep 3.9-mile trail with 2,400 feet of gain.
Smiley described his catch of the record-setting fish as a battle, pulling it to shore and wrestling it into a net only for it to escape while hooked, forcing him to start the process of reeling it in again.
After the catch was made, Smiley trekked back to the trailhead before heading straight to the local post office where the fish was weighed. CPW aquatic biologist Dan Brauch then inspected the fish and declared the new record official.
Smiley called his decision to keep the catch difficult.
“I’ve let some really big ones go, and then you see them later and age has not been kind to them as they’ve regressed and gone the other way when they aren’t getting the nutrients they need to maintain that size,” Smiley said. “This one, it was in peak condition, and I made the decision to give that fish the recognition it deserves. But it’s been the toughest thing for me with this whole deal. We learn none of them live forever, but it’s just a crazy deal when it all happens at once and you have to make that quick call.”
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the brook trout was introduced to Colorado in 1872 and is a member of the char genus of the trout and salmonid family. Native to Northeastern United States, brook trout often grow anywhere from 11 to 23 inches in length.
Hard decision but pride wins out, and what's- his-name becomes locally famous for a few seconds
