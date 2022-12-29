If you've been living in Colorado Springs for long, you're probably well-aware of the AdAmAn Club, best known for launching fireworks off of Pikes Peak as part of a New Year's Eve tradition. This year, the show is set to take place once again, with those in the Pikes Peak region urged to turn their eyes toward the 14,115-foot summit at the stroke of 9 PM on December 31st and again at midnight.
The club responsible for the show has been around since 1922, successfully reaching the summit following a frigid climb nearly every year since.
According to a breakdown of this year's show from the Colorado Springs Gazette, the 9 PM launch will include 179 firework shells, while the midnight show will include 246 – both much larger shows than usual.
Currently, it's expected that Colorado skies will be a bit cloudy during the time of the show, though a Pikes Peak-specific forecast is predicting clear conditions. Winds of about 30 miles per hour are expected at the summit with a true temperature around 18 degrees and a 'feels like' temperature of about negative four.
Find more details about this club and the show here.
