In case you've missed it – a huge dust storm is settling over Europe after moving out of Africa's Sahara desert. It's giving skies a haze, making it difficult to breathe, and coating everything in a grimy film – especially in Spain, where the most serious impact has been seen, thus far.
The outdoor recreation industry has also been impacted, as images continue to emerge of European ski slopes turned a dusty brown.
One image circulating on social media claims to show current conditions in part of the Pyrenees range, which lies on the border of Spain and France and reaches 11,168 feet above sea-level. That image shows ski slopes that seem to resemble sand dunes or some sort of mining site, not the winter paradise adored by many. See it below:
Meanwhile today in the Pyrenees. The situation is less mellow pow and more Bladerunner pic.twitter.com/s9BYq7pE2i— Campbell Cassidy (@cm_cassidy) March 15, 2022
According to experts, this type of event actually happens once or twice a year in Europe, though the degree to which effects can be seen varies. This dust storm has yet to break any major records.
