Dust from the Sahara desert can be seen above Le Catogne mountain as seen from Verbier, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A huge dust storm swirling over Europe from the Sahara desert made it hard to breathe in large parts of Spain for a second straight day on Wednesday and gave cleaning crews extra work as far away as Paris, London and Belgrade to remove the film of dirt falling on cars and buildings.Europeans woke up to eerie skies, from the grimy gray in Madrid to orange-hues in the Swiss Alps, caused by the tiny particles that had traveled thousands of kilometers across the Mediterranean Sea. (AP Photo/Melody Sky).

In case you've missed it – a huge dust storm is settling over Europe after moving out of Africa's Sahara desert. It's giving skies a haze, making it difficult to breathe, and coating everything in a grimy film – especially in Spain, where the most serious impact has been seen, thus far.

The outdoor recreation industry has also been impacted, as images continue to emerge of European ski slopes turned a dusty brown.

One image circulating on social media claims to show current conditions in part of the Pyrenees range, which lies on the border of Spain and France and reaches 11,168 feet above sea-level. That image shows ski slopes that seem to resemble sand dunes or some sort of mining site, not the winter paradise adored by many. See it below:

According to experts, this type of event actually happens once or twice a year in Europe, though the degree to which effects can be seen varies. This dust storm has yet to break any major records.

