Footage has emerged that is reportedly of an avalanche that took place in Telluride near nightfall on New Year's Eve. It shows the stunning power of nature at work in Colorado.
The peak where this slide took place, Ajax Peak, is known for being a site of notable avalanches over the years, some of which have been intentionally triggered for safety reasons. Visible from the downtown area of the tiny southwestern Colorado town, they're hard to miss.
Watch the shocking footage below, posted to Instagram by @yournationalparks and credited to @calderacreative:
Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Colorado, officials are warning the public about avalanche danger that continues to exist.
Checking the avalanche report found on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website will be crucial for safety, as will having (and knowing how to use) proper avalanche safety gear, including a beacon/avalanche transceiver, probe, and shovel.
An app like onX Backcountry can also be helpful, as this provides very detailed information about slope angles on peaks and allows for maps to be downloaded for offline use. Carrying a GPS-based communication device can also be important for making sure a message can get out in the event of an emergency.
Here's where you can find the most recent avalanche forecast.
