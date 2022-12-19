Frozen Thermometer

According to the National Weather Service, a high temperature of 41 degrees in Denver on Wednesday will drop to a forecasted low real temperature of -12 degrees over Wednesday night. Not only is that swing 53 degrees, the wind chill will make it even worse.

The current forecasted low in terms of wind chill in Denver on Wednesday night is -32 degrees. That's a 73-degree 'feels like' temperature swing compared to the 41-degree high on the previous day.

It's unlikely Denver breaks above zero degrees throughout the entire day on Thursday, with another frigid night to follow. The Denver high on Friday is 23 degrees, with a high of 41 on Saturday and a high of 51 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, similarly cold temperatures are expected along much of the Front Range and Eastern Plains regions on Wednesday and Thursday. Do not underestimate this storm. It will result in dangerous and potentially deadly conditions.

