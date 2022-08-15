According to the Greeley Police Department, a suspect is at large after firing dozens of rounds from a rifle at patrons standing outside of a local bar on Saturday night.
Officers were dispatched to the scene at Rancho El Corazon bar at about 11:15 PM. Their investigation revealed that a masked suspect arrived outside of the bar in a vehicle before starting to fire their weapon. Two people were shot, but are expected to survive their injuries.
The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction before officer's arrived.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Onderlinde at 970-350-9676.
