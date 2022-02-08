The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is seeking help in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a string of bank robberies across the Denver Metro Area.
The suspect, known as the "Bushy Brows Bandit," was caught on surveillance camera at a 1st Bank in Denver at around 10 AM on Monday morning, according to officials.
Before deputies arrived, the bandit fled on foot. It is unclear how much money, if any, he escaped with.
"After looking at the bank’s surveillance footage, investigators with the FBI/Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force were able to make a connection between the suspect in this robbery and several other bank robberies in the metro area – a spree that began on January 18, 2022," a press release from the sheriff's office said.
"We need your help in identifying the man in the photos, described as a white or Hispanic male, 30-40 years old, approximately 5’6”, heavy build, and is described as having thick eyebrows," the release said.
Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the robber's arrest. PNC Bank has also pledged to pay $5,000 for information leading to a conviction, according to officials.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-STOP (7867).
(1) comment
I was just thinking if he shaved his eye brows his family would know it s him!
Or someone he knows very well! Good Luck out there!Jess
