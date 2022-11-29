"Effective immediately, masks are required within buildings at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve," read a Monday morning announcement from the park. The switch reportedly follows Alamosa County's designation of having a 'high' level of local community transmission of COVID-19.
The reinstated requirement applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status. All buildings currently remain open.
The National Park Service masking guidance is based on the CDC's COVID-19 'Community Levels' tool, which is designed to allow variance in requirements depending on the circumstances in a county (or counties) where a given park exists instead of having requirements that apply to all parks across the country. Masking requirements are still present on all forms of government-operated enclosed public transportation at national parks.
While masks are required for all in National Park Service buildings in counties where a 'high' level of community transmission is present, they are typically optional when community transmission exists at the 'low' or 'medium' tiers.
Additional details can be found here.
