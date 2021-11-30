In case you missed it, a new public health order now requires that Denver's public spots enforce a masking policy or only allow admittance to vaccinated individuals. This creates an interesting dilemma for local businesses – exclude unvaccinated patrons or go back to a masking policy similar to what has been used earlier on in the pandemic.
Curious which way companies were leaning in regard to the newly issued order, I took a look at different breweries in the Denver metro area.
I was able to get ahold of 31 different brewery-related establishments, from breweries to taprooms, with one simple question in mind – masked or vaxxed?
Of the 31 brewery spots, just five were implementing some sort of vaccination policy, including one that was committed to allowing non-vaxxed patrons to mingle with non-masked vaccinated guests that were able to prove their vaccination status.
Based on these findings, it seems like most Denver spots, at least in the brewery world, are reverting back to masks instead of opting to check vaccination status.
Most breweries shared a message of patience during changing times, explaining that the decision was made in accordance with the announcement of the new order.
Here's a breakdown of which breweries had mask or vaccination policies, based on those I was able to directly contact or information available online. Policies are always subject to change. If unsure, check with a specific spot prior to visiting.
Masks required:
- Baere Brewing Company
- Banded Oak Brewing Company
- Black Sky Brewing Company
- Blue Moon Brewing Company
- Blue Tile Brewing
- Briar Common Brewery + Eatery
- Burns Family Artisan Ales
- Call to Arms Brewing
- Chain Reaction Brewing
- Comrade Brewing Company
- Denver Beer Company
- Dos Luces
- Epic Brewing Company
- Fiction Beer Company
- Great Divide Brewing
- Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery
- Platt Park Brewing Company
- Raices Brewing Company (unless given 'vaccinated' wristband)
- Ratio Beerworks
- Renegade Brewing Company
- River North Brewery
- Seedstock Brewery
- Station 26 Beer Company
- Strange Craft Beer Company
- The Empourium Brewing Company
- Wah Gwaan Brewing Company
- Woods Boss Brewing
Vaccine required:
- Cerebral Brewing
- Cohesion Brewing Company
- Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company
- TRVE Brewing Company
Editor's Note: This piece may be updated as we're able to contact more spots. This accounts for less than half of Denver's 90-ish breweries, though an obvious trend is apparent.
