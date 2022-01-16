Two weeks after the most destructive fire in Colorado's history, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office has released new body camera footage from the scene.
The Marshall fire sparked on December 30, and quickly became responsible for destroying over a thousand structures and displacing thousands of people from Boulder County.
The first video shows the evacuation of a Costco grocery store in Superior. The store was heavily damaged by the fire, but has since been reopened to the public.
Another video shows a sheriff's deputy rescue two dogs, as the fire nears. A total of 50 animals were rescued from the flames by Boulder County deputies according to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley in a report from KDVR.
Another clip shows an officer frantically running from door to door to evacuate people, as the flames can be seen closing in on him.
Crews are also shown evacuating horse stables.
Another video offers an shocking look into the devastating fire as deputies drive through a burning neighborhood at night.
Last week, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office found and identified the remains of the first Marshall Fire victim, 69-year-old Robert Sharpe. Another person is still missing.
There is a long road ahead for thousands, as the impacted communities look toward the future.
If you would like to make a direct monetary donation to support the victims visit the Boulder Office of Emergency Management's website for information, here.
