People walk though the destruction across from Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The Marshall fire ripped through Boulder County, fueled by high winds on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 and destroying nearly 1,000 homes. Approximately 35,000 people were evacuated in Louisville and Superior.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

The historic Marshall Fire, which sparked on December 30 in Boulder County, has since been called the most destructive fire in Colorado state history. The blaze destroyed over 1000 structures and resulted in up to an estimated $1.6 billion in damage. 

The Marshall Fire was one of 20 billion-dollar climate-related disasters in the U.S. last year, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). 

"These events included one drought event, two flooding events, 11 severe storm events, four tropical cyclone events, one wildfire event, and one winter storm event. Overall, these events resulted in the deaths of 688 people and had significant economic effects on the areas impacted," the NOAA said in a report

Disaster map

NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) U.S. Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters (2022).

In total, western wildfires caused $10.6 billion dollars in damage last year, according to NOAA. Though that's a lot of money, wildfire damage costs were actually lower in 2021 than they were in 2017, 2018, and 2020, NOAA reports show.

Overall, the number of climate-related disasters that cost at least a billion dollars has been on a steady increase since 1980, when the NOAA started recording damage costs.

The most expensive disaster of the year was Hurricane Ida – Ida ravaged the Gulf of Mexico and resulted in an estimated $75 billion in damage last August. 

