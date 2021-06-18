Before leaving the mountains, make sure you're checking your vehicle for possible unwanted and wild hitchhikers.
According to the Englewood Police Department, a marmot was found and rescued outside of Steakhouse 10 on Friday, which is located in the Denver metro area. Generally, Colorado's marmots are found in high-elevation meadows and on rocky mountain slopes.
Authorities believe that the marmot somehow hitched a ride in someone's vehicle that was headed from their typical habitat to Englewood.
The marmot is reportedly healthy and in "great" condition after the presumably unintended travels. Colorado Parks and Wildlife volunteers are assessing the animal with plans to return it to its natural habitat.
Marmots typically live in colonies of 10 to 20 and without knowing where the marmot came from, it will likely be difficult to reunite the animal with its specific group.
