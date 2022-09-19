The verdict is still out in terms of where wolves will be reintroduced in Colorado, but a map presented as part of the September commission meeting on the topic provides some insight into how that decision will be made.
According to officials, the ultimate plan will be to release the wolves in a number of places over time, likely based on how suitable the habitat is for the species, as well as the level of risk their presence in a given area would pose.
The pair of maps below shows how these two factors shake out across the state, with brighter pink showing where the highest level of conflict risk is and darker green showing where the highest level of ecological suitability is found. Areas that appear to be purple have a high level of suitability, but also a high level of risk. Note that the top map relates to summer and the bottom map relates to winter.
These maps show that the Western Slope region is predicted to be the best part of the state for reintroduction, based on less chance of conflict and a suitable habitat in both summer and winter. Low housing density, lack of roads, and ample presence of prey make this region favorable.
State officials hope to make the process of reintroduction as transparent as possible for the public. The full meeting where this map is discussed can be found here.
Read the full journal article where these maps come from, featured in Global Ecology and Conservation and titled 'Defining ecological and socially suitable habitat for the reintroduction of an apex predator' here.
I dunno. CO's too developed for them to thrive.
So the entire western slope, with the exception of a few small areas, voted 'no' on re-introduction but we're the ones getting stuck with them. Seems like the idiots in the eastern half of the state shouldn't have had a vote since they don't have to deal with them. This state is turning into a garbage dump.
Looks as if Boulder would be good both summer and winter. They overwhelmingly voted for the wolves.
Next up: Grizzly bears in Boulder open space. I mean, fair is fair.....
Looks like it's Aspen - after all that area voted in favor. Maybe include Cherry Creek State Park, the Flatirons and Garden of the Gods and the Governors Mansion: those areas voted this in also.
