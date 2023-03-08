Planning to hit Colorado's backcountry but hoping you'll be able to stay connected? The FCC's coverage map can be a helpful resource.
While the best way to maintain connection in the backcountry is by using a GPS-powered emergency communication device, like the Garmin inReach, cell connection may be present – but there's no guarantee. Cell connection in Colorado's backcountry can also vary wildly by provider and just because connection is supposed to exist, that might not mean it's good enough to send a text or place a call.
As might be expected, many gaps in coverage exist in Colorado's remote mountainous terrain.
The maps below show 4G LTE coverage by provider, as of May 2021. This is the most recent data provided by the Federal Communications Commission, so some changes may have taken place between now and then.
Here's a breakdown of where coverage exists by network:
AT & T Mobility coverage:
T-Mobile coverage:
Verizon coverage:
When relying on cell connection in the backcountry, it's also important to remember that cellular devices tend to have a shorter battery life compared to GPS options designed for long trips. Never assume you'll have cell phone connection and always have a back-up plan for communicating in the event of an emergency.
It's also crucial to let someone know where you're headed and when you'll be back so that someone is able to report an issue should you be overdue.
