Are you curious about when fall colors will start changing in your part of the Colorado? You're not alone. Thankfully, SmokyMountains.com has released their annual fall foliage prediction map, utilizing NOAA historical temperatures, NOAA historical precipitation, NOAA forecasted temperatures, NOAA forecasted precipitation, historical leaf peak trends, peaks observation trends, and user reports to predict when fall colors will start changing around the country.
The SmokyMountains.com fall foliage project started in 2013, prompted by visitors to the Smoky Mountain region asking about when they should plan their trip to see the best fall colors. It's since evolved to become an interactive map that includes predictions across the entire country, refining data that gets used and improving predictions in years since.
Check out an interactive map that depicts the fall color forecast around the United States below:
Obviously, having 100 percent accuracy can be tricky due to the many factors that impact fall colors, but in general, this prediction map does a very good job year after year.
Find more information about the SmokyMountains.com project and report fall colors in your area to help improve their future predictions here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.