According to the United States Drought Monitor, drought remains relatively unchanged in Colorado over recent weeks, still far below where it was a year ago.
With 47.20 percent of the state in technical drought, the Drought Severity and Coverage Index score is currently 160 of 500. This compares to a score of 262 a year ago, when 95.45 percent of the state was experiencing some level of drought.
Based on this index score, there has been little change over the past month, with prior weeks scoring 163, 159, and 157. While drought did spike up last week, drought severity has since slightly dropped.
The driest parts of Colorado include the northeast and southeast corners, with drought also present in the Eastern Plains region. Much of the central mountains and western slope is no longer considered to be in technical drought.
The map below shows where drought is present, with white and yellow areas not considered to be experiencing technical drought.
Colorado's snowpack is currently at 92 percent of the to-date median.
See a full breakdown of drought severity over time here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.