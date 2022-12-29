Colorado's snowpack is currently hovering around the 30-year to-date median, at 106 percent of the norm as of December 29. That being said, this statewide number hides the fact that some areas are really lagging behind in their typical snowpack for this time of the year.
Let's start with the snowpack leaders –
The Yampa and White River Basin, found in northwest Colorado, is currently at 131 percent of the 30-year to-date snowpack median. Also above their typical norm are the Laramie and North Platte, Upper Colorado Headwaters, and Gunnison river basins, at 116, 118, and 112 percent of the to-date norm, respectively. These above-norm areas basically account for the entire northwest quadrant of the state.
Right at the norm is the South Platte River valley, at 106 percent of the 30-year to-date median. This includes Denver, Fort Collins, and Boulder, as well as a large portion of the northeast.
Meanwhile, southern Colorado is lagging behind in terms of snowpack. The southwest corner of the state – home to the San Juans – is the closest to norm, but still at just 90 percent of the 30-year to-date median. Meanwhile, the south-central Colorado Upper Rio Grande river basin is at 71 percent of the norm and the Arkansas River Basin – home to Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Trinidad – is at just 65 percent of the to-date norm.
This southeastern region where snowpack is lacking is also one of the driest parts of the state in terms of drought, following suit with the rest of the Eastern Plains.
See the snowpack breakdown on the map below:
